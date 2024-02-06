Big It Up With The Ginge

Huntingdon remains a track I have a lot of time for having been welcomed with open arms by the locals on a trip to launch a new magazine many many years ago, and I would thoroughly recommend a visit if you are ever in the area. Nigel Twiston-Davies has a pretty good record with his bumper horses in recent years and word on the street has it that they think Big Ginge is up to winning one before taking up a career over hurdles, and he makes his debut in the finale at 4.35pm, with Jamie Neild taking a useful 7lb off his back.

A son of Mount Nelson and related to plenty of winners, his inexperience has to count against him here, which is the sole reason why I will be backing him each way, and to smaller than normal stakes.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Big Ginge 4.35pm Huntingdon 8/1 Bet365