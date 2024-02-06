Henderson Horse Looks One To Consider

Nicky Henderson sends a team North to Doncaster from his Lambourn base, and the one I like the most has to be Gentleman’s Relish, who could get us off to a flyer in the opener at 12.55pm. Unsighted on his Newbury debut last March he showed that run to be all wrong when winning his bumper at the same track by six lengths in November, before making his debut over hurdles at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Well backed and sent off the 9/4 jolly on the day, he failed to fire in any way before being pulled up two out, with no obvious explanation coming to light on the day. Given plenty of time to recover he has apparently been schooling well in recent weeks and although I doubt we see him at any of the major festivals this year, he may well be up to winning this maiden hurdle before connections draw conclusions about where to send him next.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gentleman’s Relish 12.55pm Doncaster 4/1 Bet365