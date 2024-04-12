Big Priced Option Smells Fishy

Some familiar faces are all set to go to post for the three-mile Liverpool hurdle, but who will come out on top in 2024? 6-4 again to the Brits, but Gordon Elliott has won the last two renewals with Sire Du Berlais (16/1 and 8/1), and with the ages of recent winners from six to 11, where do we start? The hat-trick could be on for the now 12 year old, but he is held on Cheltenham form by Flooring Porter, second to Teahupoo in the Stayers Hurdle and the clear form pick.

He is hard to ignore but my ante-post suggestion for the same race was Monkfish (each way), and I was distraught when connections sent him back over fences for the Gold Cup instead. A class act in years past over hurdles he has won four of his six starts over fences but has never looked as comfortable, and a return to hurdles may see him rekindle his best form.

Rated 164 over the larger obstacles and with the potential to match that over hurdles, he has a better chance here than his odds imply and will carry a small each way bet from me today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Monkfish 3.05pm Aintree 12/1 most bookmakers