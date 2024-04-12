Nicholls Runner Could Cause A Surprise

I am not as convinced as some that there are any world-beaters in this line up with the majority of those who took part in the Cheltenham bumper sadly missing as we wait to test out the true value of the Festival form.

I would not put anyone off backing current favourite Mister Meggit who had little more than an exercise canter to make it two from two at Doncaster and although this looks a far deeper contest, he may prove above average in the long run.

He may make me look stupid by winning this with ease, but at 9/4 there is precious little value and I will risk Sorceleur (each way) as my alternative at a double figure price. T

rainer Pail Nicholls has plenty of depth to his bumper team at present yet from an embarrassment of riches, he relies on the son of Saint Des Saints to bring home the bacon.

Third on his first two starts at Exeter and Cheltenham when held up, he was allowed to bowl along last time out at Taiunton when quickening up late on to win by 15 lengths, and if he can slip this field early doors, who is to say he cannot repeat that here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sorceleur 5.35pm Aintree 12/1 most bookmakers