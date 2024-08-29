Bitter – Not Me!

Twisted Tiara weakened rapidly when tried over a sixth furlong at Lingfield, but that was a Class Three and she ought to be far better suited against weaker opposition in the 6.05pm at Salisbury this evening.

Her one success from three starts was at Bath on soft ground (a rarity in itself) when she led close home so we are hoping and praying she gets a fast run five here which will allow her to attack from off the pace under jockey David Probert, who has ridden her on all of her starts.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Twisted Tiara 6.05pm Salisbury 15/2 William Hill