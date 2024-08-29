Every Chance At A Big Price IMMO

The weekend is sneaking up fast (thank goodness) and that means the racing steps up a fraction in quality this Friday, with a reasonable if not exceptional card from Sandown our first port of call. Dubai Immo takes a step up in class (two grades to be precise) on his first start for Paddy Butler after landing the odds in a poor race at Wolverhampton, but he took that race with ease despite a slow start, and landed the odds with the minimum of fuss.

He has been put up 5lb by the handicapper but that still leaves him on a mark of just 62, and although he has never won on grass, he has placed in the past, and on his breeding (by The Gurkha out of an Exceed And Excel mare), there is not reason whatsoever that he should not be just as effective on turf.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dubai Immo 4.00pm Sandown 121/ Bet365