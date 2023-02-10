Blazing Could Be Too Hot For These

Trainer Charlie Byrnes has his horses in great form at present and it may be worth risking the fitness of the long-absent Blazing Khal in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan this afternoon as he looks to make it five wins on the trot, and maintain his unbeaten record over hurdles.

A winner at Cheltenham when last seen in action in December 2021, he has won after a layoff before and as a seven-year-old, there may well be even more to come assuming he is over whatever injuries or niggles kept him off the track for so long.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Blazing Khal 2.40pm Naval 100/30 Paddy Power and Betfair