Nothing Lacking From The Skelton Challenger

Lac De Constance looked a class act when winning as he pleased on his debut over fences at Kempton and was all set for another big run at the same track before unseating Harry Skelton after a mistake two out at the same track behind Boothill on his only subsequent start.

Sure to have been well-schooled since that error, he looks a class apart ahead of the 2.00pm at Exeter and a clear round should see him get back to winning ways ahead of a crack at bigger and better contests later in the season.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pt Win Lac De Constance 2.00pm Exeter 2/5 Bet365