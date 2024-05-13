Blue Blood Filly Is Hard To Ignore

Beverley appears to be beyond me at first glance so we will head off to Ayr for their evening card where I am willing to give one more chance to the Crisfords’ Rawaasi who drops in class for the maiden at 6.30pm after a run of decent efforts, but obviously without success.

We can ignore her last run when the heavy ground didn’t suit (she didn’t even run that badly either) and base our pick on her earlier form that includes places at Kempton (twice), Ascot, and Thirsk, proof positive that she has the ability needed.

As a daughter of Blue Point she could well make up into an even better three-year-old, and if that is the case, she is a winner in waiting.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Rawaasi 6.30pm Ayr 2/1 Bet365