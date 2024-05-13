The Sun Could Come Out At Southwell

The rest of the racing this Tuesday isn’t stuff I would normally fancy getting involved with, but we can only deal with the stuff in front of us and after a long hard look at the Southwell National Hunt card, I have eventually come down on the side of Kioto Sun in the 5.05pm, each way with any luck.

Only beaten a length on his debut in a Ffos Las bumper on Good ground in October, he made his hurdling debut at the same track last November with another third, though beaten a lot further on heavy ground.

I am hoping the Pastorius gelding will be a different proposition this season and back on a quicker surface, he could pull off a surprise.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Kioto Sun 5.05pm Southwell 9/4 Bet365