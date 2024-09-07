Blue Is The Colour…

Michael Dodds has trained the last two winners of the Listed Garrowby Stakes with Gale Force Maya and Commanche Falls, and that makes Azure Blue of some interest as the stable look for a third success in a row.

Her Nunthorpe Stakes ninth is nothing to be ashamed of and dropped in class this afternoon from Group One to Listed at a track where she took the Group Two Clipper Stakes last year, she seems to have plenty in her favour.

Dangers abound in this competitive sprint but she seems to have the credentials needed, and from a low draw, her chances seem to be further enhanced to me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Azure Blue 4.00pm York 15/2 most bookmakers