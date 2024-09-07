Third Time Lucky For Shah

All eyes will be on York this afternoon with one of the better Sunday meetings, starting at 1.40pm when I am sweet on the chances of the George Boughey trained Shah.

Second on both starts to date, he was beaten a length and a half al Leicester when running on over the seven furlongs, and a length and a quarter over the same trip here at York last time out.

What the bare form doesn’t tell you is that he lost ground at the start that day and didn’t get the best of runs either, suggesting he may be able to make it third time lucky here. He is up against some decent rivals here including Off Spin, Windlord, and Harswell Ruby but if he gets away with the rest of them, I can see him powering home late on under Tom Marquand this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Shah 1.40pm York Evens William Hill