Blue Is The Colour At Fontwell

Dreaming Blue does need to brush up on his hurdling skills if he wants to win another race, but the Honeyball stable have all the facilities necessary to give the extensive schooling he may need, and his form gives him a solid chance ahead of the 2.40pm at Fontwell this afternoon.

A winner over C&D in a maiden back in January, he wasn’t far off following up back here when third last month, beaten less than three lengths despite trying to take some of the hurdles with him.

If he makes the same mistakes, then he could be in trouble but that was just his third start over hurdles, and with the likelihood of more to come, and course experience which can be so relevant here, the current price looks a little too tempting to me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dreaming Blue 2.40pm Fontwell 9/2 Bet365