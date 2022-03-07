Get Turned On At Kempton?

The William Haggas yard have been in flying form recently with a one in for strike rate and if Arousing is the forecast price for the 5.30pm at Kempton I simply cannot resist.

She pulled far too hard for her own good on her return when a very easy to back 10/1 chance before coming him in second place, just a neck behind the winner at Chelmsford.

She drops in grade form that Class two event to a Class Four here which sets off alarm bells, and with that run likely to blow away a few cobwebs she may well settle a lot better this evening.

Apprentice jockey Harry Davies takes five pounds off her back and dripped back to six furlongs, I am hoping he is given “point and shoot” tactics to keep things simple, and she makes all to come home alone.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Arousing 5.30pm Kempton 100/30 Bet365