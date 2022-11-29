Blue Is The Colour, Racing Is The Game…

There is always the risk of the dreaded “bounce” when a horse has his or her second start after a long layoff but that looks a risk worth taking with Dash of Blue in the opener at Wincanton this afternoon.

Off the track between February 2021 and the middle of November, he has previously won a handicap hurdle at Southwell from eight starts over the smaller obstacles but looked a revelation over fences when winning easily enough at Southwell when he could have been called the winner a long way from home.

Likely to improve for the run he has only been put up 4lb by the handicapper which sems more than fair, and with Charlie Case riding for trainer Ben Case in this amateur riders event we can be assured that he will know the horse inside out before the start unlike some of his main rivals here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dash Of Blue 12.25pm Wincanton 9/4 Bet365