Lets Be Avenue At Wincanton

Papillon, with delighted jockey Ruby Walsh, wins the 2000 Martell Grand National, at Aintree racecourse, Liverpool. * 02/04/01 Papillon (left, green top), ridden by jockey Ruby Walsh, jumping the last fence on his way to win the 2000 Martell Grand National. Papillon will be able to defend his Martell Grand National crown after the Irish Department of Agriculture today permitted horses to travel to Britain for the three-day Aintree fixture.

We don’t have to wait long for the second bet today when Paul Nicholls unleashes Lime Avenue for her hurdling bow in the 12.55pm at Wincanton.

A daughter of top sire Walk In The Park who set connections back £110,000 in 2020, she was mightily impressive when taking her bumper by 14 lengths hard held, and if she can repeat that over hurdles she will take all the beating. Interestingly, her bumper was unsurprisingly over two miles and she steps up and added five and a half furlongs here, but her master trainer clearly sees stamina as her strong point, and who am I to argue.  

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pts Win Lime Avenue 12.55pm Wincanton 4/6 Bet365

