Bob Bob Could Win Win

I have recently noticed an upturn in the fortunes of the Jonjo O’Neill horses, largely when he turned over a Paul Nicholls banker of mine over the weekend, and he has a lively sort ready to go to war in the 1.53pm at Wetherby who goes by the name of Bob Bob Ricard.

Still a maiden under rules after three starts in bumpers, he has hit a top three spot in all three starts and has never been beaten by four lengths or more, suggesting he has plenty of ability. He makes his hurdling bow this afternoon, but is sure to have been well-schooled at home for this assignment where he may well have My Chiquita and Arctic Fox as his main rivals.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bob Bob Ricard 1.53pm Wetherby 2/1 most bookmakers