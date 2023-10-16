Hughes Improver May Go In Again

I have made no secret of my regard for Saffie Osborne as a jockey, and if she can get a tune out of Mbappe in the nursery at 4.55pm the son of Blue Point, should finish a lot closer to Super Schwartz this time around.

Sadly for his fans, he was put in his place by the winner that day, who has been put up 6lb for that victory, he has plenty left in the tank to call upon if needed.

This may be his last run in this grade with every chance a win will see him upped past the 60 mark and forced into better races barring a run under a penalty, but connections won’t mind that if they can keep the son of Kodiac in the winners’ enclosure.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Super Schwartz 4.55pm Kempton 15/8 William Hill