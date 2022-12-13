Bookies Can Do Their Porridge At Ffos Las

As Ffos Las have no inspection planned that I can see I can only assume they will go ahead come what may and in that case, it would be folly to ignore them in the current circumstances. It sems to have sneaked under most radars that trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies does particularly well with the bumper runners that he owns, presumably selling them for a healthy profit once he has proved their worth – and his eye for a decent horse.

That would be an added incentive to find the right race in anybody’s book, and one reason why I will have a little each way on Norman Fletcher in the finale at 3.48pm. Bought as recently as May for £21,000, he is a son of No Risk At All who is the sire of the likes of Ryanair Chase winner Allaho and Champion hurdler Epatante, and although he has a way to go to reach those levels, he clearly has the right genes for success at this game. He is also a half-brother to Suprt Six who Nigel has won four races with so far, and getting weight as a three-year-old from all bar one of these rivals, I am eagerly anticipating a decent debut effort.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Norman Fletcher 3.48pm Ffos Las 13/8 Bet365