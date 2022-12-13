Appleby Winner Looks Likely At Chelmsford

Not the most inspiring choice for my second suggestion I have to confess, but one glance at the all-weather cards and I would prefer to walk over a minefield blindfolded than rely on some of those in action today.

One of the few exceptions I can find is Charlie Appleby’s Tagabawa, who has his second start in the 5.30pm at Chelmsford and is predicted to go off odds-against – we shall see.

A son of New Approach out of a Nayef mare and related to some decent sorts, he was sent off a 5/4 shot on his Wolverhampton debut where he ran out a very convincing winner despite being slowly away. Sure to have improved from the experience, he could have the edge over interesting newcomer Wigmore Street who is well worth a market watch representing some ultra-shrewd connections.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tagabawa 5.30pm Chelmsford Even 888Sport.com