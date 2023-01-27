Bookies Could Get The Wind Up

Windtothelightning caught my eye on her debut over hurdles when beaten just over two lengths at the line despite a bad mistake two out, that ended any chances of victory she may have had.

That was her first run in seven months and her first following wind surgery, so I am fairly confident she will improve for the race, while her point-to-point form when a short-head second to Largy Force at Loughanmore looks above average, with the fourth winning since before finishing second at Exeter over hurdles. 

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Windtothelightning 12.50pm Sedgefield 15/8 Bet365

