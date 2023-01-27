Norman Fletcher Could Be Our Get Out Of Jail Free Card

It is noted that Sam Twiston-Davies goes all the way North to Seuthwell this afternoon for just two rides, the first on Flying Verse in the opener for David Dennis, but the second on Norman Fletcher who is owned and trained by his father Nigel and is the one who interests me the most.

Sent off the well supported 9/4 favourite on his debut at Ffos Las, he failed to land the odds that day when coming home a five length second, staying on well but never really threatening the winner.

Fingers were burned that day, and I suspect today is a retrieval mission for those who weighed in, with Nigel looking for him to get off the mark before selling him on for a tasty profit.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Norman Fletcher 2.25pm Southwell 9/1 most bookmakers