Bookies Could Head For The Hills

I love to watch these novice chases as we all make notes for future reference and this looks a class renewal of a race won by some decent sorts over the years.

Five and six-year-olds have dominated in recent years which concerns me slightly as I go for the year older Pentland Hills, highly regarded in the Nicky Henderson yard and the winner of the Triumph hurdle and the Doom Bar Hurdle in 2019. Minor issues have seen him lightly raced since, but he won on the Flat at Haydock in September on his first start in two and a half years and could be back to his best.

A walkover at Huntingdon denied us our first chance to see him over fences, but he is expected to take high rank over fences this year and may well make a winning start under Nico de Boinville here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Pentland Hills 1.45pm Cheltenham 5/1 Betfair