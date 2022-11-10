Irish Raider Looks Hard To Oppose

Evania has done nothing wrong with two wins from two starts, but she does need to find a lot more here and a place may be the best connections can realistically hope for.

Rewind 18 months and we are all talking about Bolshoi Ballet winning the Derby after his six-length success in the Leopardstown Derby trial, but he trailed in a 17 length seven and has raced abroad ever since.

A win in the Belmont Derby (New York) saw some retribution and he hasn’t been disgraced at Grade One level since, while blinkers are added for the first time here in a race he will need to win before he embarks on another International campaign that may well take in Hong Kong in December.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bolshoi Ballet 3.10pm Lingfield 100/30 most bookmakers