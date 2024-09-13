Bookies Could Lose A Fortune

Our first Group One of the day is the Matron Stakes for fillies and mares, and once again we are back over the mile.

Tahiyra was the first winning favourite since 2015 when Dermot Weld’s filly took this at odds of 5/6, but I am hoping we see another with Porta Fortuna heading the market for an O’Brien – but this time it is Donnacha who trains the daughter of Caravaggio.

Second in our 1000 Guineas in May, she has raced twice since, winning the Coronation Stakes by a comfortable length, and then winning the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket by close to four lengths.

She is clearly pretty special on what we have seen so far, and if she remains at that level I will not be brave enough to even think about opposing her here. Jancis arrives inbeaten and is an interesting alternative, but this is her first step up against the big guns which may yet find her out.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Porta Fortuna 2.50pm Leopardstown 11/8 most bookmakers