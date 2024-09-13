Diego Is Ready To Show His True worth

A one-mile Group Two for three-year-olds and above, but surprise surprise, Aidan O’Brien has only won this once in the last 10 years, with British raiders scoring on seven occasions, and David O’Meara responsible for two of those with Custom Cut (2015) and Suedois (2017).

This year I suspect the prize will stay at home with Diego Velasquez the likeliest recipient for (you guessed it) Aidan O’Brien. A look at the form figures fails to impress even if he did win a Group Three here last time out by seven lengths, but look deeper and he isn’t as poor as it looks. A length fourth to Metropolitan on the Group One French 2000 Guineas is not to be sniffed at, and he followed that with a four and three quarter length eighth to Arc favourite Look De Vega in the French Derby, before proving stamina is not his forte when weakening into a 30 length 10th in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Dropped to nine furlongs for his recent morale boosting success, he looks back to near his best and with good ground this afternoon, he can show the watching World he is as good as we once thought he was as a two-year-old.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Diego Velasquez 2.15pm Leopardstown 2/1 William Hill