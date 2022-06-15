Bookies Need To Be On Their Guard

The Group Two King Edward VII Stakes has always been one of the better staying races and in my view, a Group One in all but name, and this year we have another classy field, if an embarrassingly small one, headed by Derby fifth Changingoftheguard if you believe both the official ratings and the early betting.

The easy winner of the Chester Vase in May, he will prove hard to beat, and he ought to prove too strong for the likes of Ottoman Fleet, second favourite here but needing to find plenty to bother the likely jolly, though it does look as if one of the two will bring home the bacon today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Changingoftheguard 5.35pm Royal Ascot 2/1 Paddy Power and Betfair