Jet To Fly Home

Six furlongs again here but this time a Group One with the Commonwealth Cup and what looks like a brilliant field of International challengers mixing it with the best of our own, of course. We haven’t had a winning favourite since Caravaggio back in 2017, and this year I note Cadamosto, also trained by Aidan O’Brien and to be ridden by Ryan Moore, is a 50/1 chance despite the application of first-time blinkers. He may well outrun his price, but the two that interest me most are both trainer overseas, starting with Slipstream, and American raider trained by Christophe Clement.

He can go well at a big price but the one I really like is the Michael O’Callaghan trained Twilight Jet. They have always thought a lot of him at home and he hasn’t let his supporters down with a couple of wins last season, but he has always looked set to be even better as a three-year-old. Everyone knew he would improve for the race on his return at Naas, but they forgot to tell the horse who made the running at odds of 9/2 to come home three lengths clear of the field.

He has apparently improved plenty since that start and if that is the case, he should prove hard to keep out of the frame.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Twilight Jet 3.05pm Royal Ascot 8/1 Bet365 and William Hill