Bookies Won’t Like Giving Out The Winnings

The day before Royal ascot is always a tough one but I have found a couple worth a second glance at Carlisle of all places, starting with the 4.53pm where I like the chances of top-weight In The Giving, who travels up from the Newmarket yard of William Haggas.

He was third last time out at Windsor in a similar race off the same mark but got shuffled back after being hampered at the start, before running on well at the death to be beaten less than two lengths at the line. The added furlong he faces here may see the improvement needed, and with Cieren Fallon doing the steering, I am hopeful of a winning run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way In The Giving 4.53pm Carlisle 6/1 Bet365