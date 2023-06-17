Floral Can Bloom In The Lucky Last

At first glance the 5.27pm at Carlisle looks an absolute minefield, and it may well work out that way, but to me, Floral Splendour stands out on form after being beaten a length in a better race at Beverley last time despite being fractious before the start, missing the break, and being brought with a run when it was basically too little and too late.

She races off just 1lb higher here, and although I would be far happier if she was more consistent, if she repeats that run she must have an outstanding chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Floral Splendour 5.27pm Carlisle 3/1 all bookmakers