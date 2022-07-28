Boy Is Your Man

Checkandchallenge heads the early market here and is clearly the flag bearer for trainer William Knight, but I am going to oppose him here with Bayside Boy, who I feel may go off at the head of the market come race time.

This small field seems likely to be taken along by Norwegian 2000 Guineas winner Hotline Bling and German 2000 Guineas winner Rocchigiani who like to be up with the pace, but they will be there to be shot at and we need a decent finisher.

Roger Varian’s son of New Bay ran his best race of the season when seventh in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, beaten just two lengths by 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus. He was one place behind Berkshire Shadow that day but didn’t get the clearest of runs, and in this smaller field he has his best chance yet of a first win in 2022.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bayside Boy 2.25pm Goodwood 3/1 Paddy Power, Betfair, Bet Victor and others.