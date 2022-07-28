We All Love A Bit Of Romance

I do try to avoid favourites when the opportunity arises, but Charlie Appleby’s Rebel’s Romance is the exception to that rule today. Campaigned exclusively on the all-weather and dirt for his first seven starts, winning four of them headed by the group two UAE Derby in March last year, he had his first start on grass in June at Newmarket where he strolled home close to four lengths clear in Listed class despite and awkward start, and failing to keep a straight line close home.

He can only learn more from that (and I suspect they may run him in a special bit or noseband) and looks to have this race at his mercy if that is the case.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Rebel’s Romance 4.10pm Goodwood 6/4 Bet365, Paddy Power, and Betfair