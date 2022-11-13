Boy Oh Boy – Twiston-Davies Hope Is In With A Shout

One over hurdles and one on the Flat this Tuesday starting at Lingfield when Nigel Twiston-Davies sends Broadway Boy back to the track after his supporters got their fingers burned at Market Rasen.

Previously unraced, he was sent off the Even money favourite that day, presumably after some decent work on the home gallops, but he was slowly away and took some time to warm to the task.

Sure to have learned form that experience, connections will be out to get their losses back this afternoon, and at the forecast prices, I will happily back him each way in the hope of a big run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Broadway Boy 12.30pm Lingfield 15/2 888sport.com