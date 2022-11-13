I am 90% Certain With This Selection.

Newcastle are rapidly getting a good reputation as a fair course to send horses to and the bigger Newmarket yards have started to send some of their better horses there looking for easy pickings.

Hopefully the fillies’ maiden due off at 4.12pm is a prime example where I am hoping to see a winning run from the William Haggas trained Nine Tenths, a 300,000Gns daughter of Kodiac who was a promising fourth on her debut at Doncaster on heavy ground when she was beaten five lengths after a slow start and racing green until late on.

Once the penny dropped she motored in eye-catching fashion and if she takes to the all-weather then she may well win this under Cieren Fallon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nine Tenths 4.12pm Newcastle 11/4 Bet365