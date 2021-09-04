Brighton Specialist To Land The Spoils

I don’t think I would be seen as being too mean to suggest the racing today isn’t the best quality, and with small fields at Perth and short-priced favourites, I have had to put a line straight through the whole meeting for betting purposes.

Brighton is a fraction better and you would have to think that the Michael Appleby trained Mostallim would have a favourite’s chance in the Class Six handicap over a seven furlongs when you look at his overall Brighton form of 3,1,3,2 from just the four starts.

Course form is more valuable here than some tracks and with a length and a half second here last month I am expecting another big run off the same mark with a place the very minimum I am hoping for.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Motallim 2.00pm Brighton 100/30 Bet365