Flora To Spread Her Field

With a never-ending struggle to find any value with such ridiculously small fields I have switched my attention the Newcastle on the all-weather and the debut of the much vaunted Flora Finch in the 6.25pm

A daughter of Lawman out of a Galileo mare, she is a Cheveley Park owned homebred, who will need to win races to take her place in the breeding sheds in the years ahead, and is reported to be working well on the gallops for trainer Roger Varian.

Backing an unraced horse to win isn’t the brightest idea so I will go in each way, with The Queen’s Mellow Yellow a serious danger and well worth a market watch.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Flora Finch 6.25pm Newcastle 11/4 Bet365