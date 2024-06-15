British Raider Could Take Home The Euros

There is only one place I want to start this Sunday, and although I won’t be at Chantilly (a beautiful course, by the way), I will be there in spirt to cheer on Tamfana in the Prix de Diane Longines (French Oaks) at 3.05pm.

David Menusier trains the daughter of Soldier Hollow who only cost 20,000 Euros as a yearling, and she has already won three times that amount with two wins at Kempton and (crucially) here at Chantilly over seven furlongs.

On breeding I have no idea where she finds the speed for that trip on breeding, but her wins pale in comparison to her last start when fourth at Newmarket in the 1000 Guineas, beaten a length at the line after meeting trouble in running. Many feel she was an unlucky loser that day, and with the added trip seemingly in her favour here, a clear run could well see her bringing first prize back over the channel to her Sussex yard.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tamfana 3.05pm Chantilly 3/1 most bookmakers