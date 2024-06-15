Ex-French Filly Has Each Way Chances

Ejaabiyah is the obvious pick here after her easy Kempton victory last year and a promising return when second at Newbury in Listed class and to be fair, she seems the likeliest winner, but she may go off too short for my liking, and giving 7lb to Matwana could prove a big ask.

Formerly trained in France by Christopher Head, the daughter of Galiway unsurprisingly found seven furlongs on the short side at Deauville when losing second on the line, but the step up to a mile and a quarter may see a very different beast, and if that assumption is correct, we could land a place at a respectable price which will hopefully pay out more than a short priced winner.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Matwana 4.30pm Salisbury 10/1 Bet365