Broadway Boy Could Have Us Singing

Exeter looks likely to get the go-ahead this afternoon and if that is the case, then I will be having a bet on Broadway Boy in the 3.55pm where I am hoping to see him bring his stamina in to play.

Lightly raced with just the three career starts, with two seconds at Market Rasen and Leicester followed by a comfortable Aintree win when stepped up in trip. A mark of 119 from the handicapper looks there to be exploited by the Twiston-Davies team, whose string seem to be in fine form at present.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Broadway Boy 3.55pm Exeter 5/2 Bet365