Dobey’s Win Reaps Rich Rewards

DOBEY TO STAR IN 2023 CAZOO PREMIER LEAGUE AS DUO RETURN

Chris Dobey’s rise into the darting big-time will continue with his inclusion in the 2023 Cazoo Premier League, while Nathan Aspinall and Dimitri Van den Bergh will return to the eight-player field for the forthcoming season.

Having lifted his first televised title at the Cazoo Masters on Sunday night, Dobey will take his place in this year’s star-studded field for the Cazoo Premier League, which begins on Thursday in Belfast.

Dobey previously featured in the Premier League as a Challenger in 2019 and 2020, but will now compete full-time in the event over the next four months.

World Champion and world number one Michael Smith will headline this year’s roadshow following his history-making success at Alexandra Palace, with 2021 World Champion Gerwyn Price also set to star.

Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen will be chasing a record-breaking seventh Premier League crown in 2023, with 2017 runner-up Peter Wright set to make his tenth consecutive Premier League appearance.

2021 champion Jonny Clayton will be aiming to regain the trophy, while Aspinall and Van den Bergh will make returns following absences in 2022.

Aspinall – the runner-up on debut in 2020 – will make his third Premier League appearance after featuring in TV finals at the World Grand Prix and Grand Slam of Darts over recent months.

Van den Bergh also returns to the fold following a terrific 2022 campaign, which saw him win two World Series of Darts titles and reach World Matchplay and World Championship semi-finals.

The 2023 Cazoo Premier League will see eight of the sport’s top stars contesting 16 mini-events during the season, with each league night comprising quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best of 11 legs.

Points will be awarded each night to form the league table, from which the top four players will progress to the Play-Offs, which will be held at The O2 in London on Thursday May 25.

The campaign begins at Belfast’s SSE Arena on Thursday February 3, as the sport’s biggest party gets underway with the first of 17 nights of action.

Tickets for the Cazoo Premier League are now on General Sale – CLICK HERE TO BOOK TICKETS

The 2023 Cazoo Premier League will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK & Ireland, through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.

2023 Cazoo Premier League

Competitors

Michael Smith

Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price

Jonny Clayton

Nathan Aspinall

Dimitri Van den Bergh

Chris Dobey

2023 Cazoo Premier League Schedule

Night 1 – The SSE Arena, Belfast – Thursday February 2

Night 2 – Cardiff International Arena – Thursday February 9

Night 3 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow – Thursday February 16

Night 4 – 3Arena, Dublin – Thursday February 23

Night 5 – Westpoint Exeter – Thursday March 2

Night 6 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool – Thursday March 9

Night 7 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham – Thursday March 16

Night 8 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle – Thursday March 23

Night 9 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin – Thursday March 30

Night 10 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham – Thursday April 6

Night 11 – The Brighton Centre – Thursday April 13

Night 12 – Rotterdam Ahoy – Thursday April 20

Night 13 – First Direct Arena, Leeds – Thursday April 27

Night 14 – AO Arena, Manchester – Thursday May 4

Night 15 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield – Thursday May 11

Night 16 – P&J Live, Aberdeen – Thursday May 18

Play-Offs – The O2, London – Thursday May 25

Schedule subject to change. Any amendments would be advertised at pdc.tv at the earliest opportunity.

Fixtures for the Cazoo Premier League will be confirmed in due course.