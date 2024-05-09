Buick For O’Brien Has To Be Worth A look

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
30
Vincent Ho celebrates aboard Golden Sixty as he wins the Longines Hong Kong Mile on December 10, at Sha Tin Racecourse in Hong Kong, China. Photo By: Alex Evers/HKJC

One more day at the beautiful Chester racecourse and the first thing I noticed was William Buick, Godolphin’s number one jockey, riding for Aidan O’Brien in the absence of Ryan Moore this afternoon.

First up he will be on board the promising Ephesus in the maiden at 2.05pm as the son of Galileo looks to step up after a third at Dundalk in April, his only run to date. Racing out the back throughout he finished with a flourish on what I would describe as an educational debut, and as he looks sure to be better suited by the added quarter mile he faces here, I am expecting a comfortable victory ahead of far more important targets later in the season. 

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ephesus 2.05pm Chester 5/4 most bookmakers

