Prince Could Be Crowned King

The Chester Plate at 4.15pm may be the consolation prize for those who failed to get into the Cup, but it still sees a solid bet in the shape of Prince Alex who I will be backing each way.

Trained by Dominic Ffrench Davis in Lambourn, the seven-year-old looked to be back to near his best last time out at Newbury when sent to the lead three out for an eased down success, and he gets in here carrying just a 3lb penalty for that victory. Effectively running off a mark of 87, he has won off 89 in the past so we know he is up to this level, and if he is fresh enough after three weeks off, then he ought to mount a very serious challenge.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Prince Alex 4.15pm Chester 4/1 SkyBet and William Hill