Buick’s Filly Can Shine at Chelmsford

The first thing I noted for Tuesday’s action is the presence of William Buick at Chelmsford when Godolphin have a well-bred newcomer (ridden by JamesDoyle) elsewhere. That suggests to me that the stable number one has chosen to ride Shining Jewel in the 5.40pm for a reason, and that makes her my first pick of the day.

Third on her debut at Nottingham and beaten a couple of lengths, she held an Oaks entry through the winter (which seems strange for a daughter of Siyouni), and reappeared at Newbury over a mile and a quarter, Whether it was the trip or the softer ground (or other issues) is open to debate, but she was easy to back before being beaten nineteen lengths after weakening at the two furlong pole.

She has had a wind operation since then, which may part explain her poor showing but more importantly, she returns to a mile here, and if she was once thought of as a potential classic contender, surely she ought to be up to winning this.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Shining Jewel 5.40pm Chelmsford 5/2 Bet365