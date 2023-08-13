Let’s Rock!

Looking for something at a bigger price and it may be worth a little each way on Ruth Carr’s Rockin Rosa in the 8.30pm at Newcastle tonight – but just a little.

Still a maiden after 10 starts (which sets alarm bells ringing), she ran perhaps her best race yet when going down by just half a length over course and distance, despite pulling too hard for her own good early doors, after which she pounced and hit the front – only to be mowed down late on in a bunch finish. Shew has only been put up 1lb for that by the handicapper and if she continues on an upward curve, we should get a good run for our money.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Rockin Rosa 8.30pm Newcastle 6/1 Paddy Power, Betfair, and Bet Victor