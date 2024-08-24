Bullet Can Shoot Clear

One from Yarmouth to round things off this week, and although I acknowledge the novice stakes at 2.50pm is a tricky one to solve, since when has that stopped me trying?

Pellitory looks sure to go well for trainer James Owen who has his horses in good form, and he may be the biggest danger to my suggestion, Bellator Bullet.

Trained in Newmarket by Alice Haynes, the son of Saxon Warrior made his debut at Redcar over this trip when easy to back at 13/2, and he did remarkably well after missing the start and then running green throughout before coming home second, beaten a length and a half at the line and a couple of lengths clear of the third. Admittedly the winer failed to advertise the form with a poor eighth at Ripon on his next start, but he can only improve from the experience and today could be his day.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Bellator Bullet 2.50pm Yarmouth 6/1 Bet365