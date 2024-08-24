Mission Command Looks A Rocket

Mission Command caught the eye at Beverley this afternoon when George Scott’s tow-year-old takes in the nursery at 3.50pm.

A winner at Ripon in July over the five furlongs he faces here, he was put into his first handicap at Goodwood in a Class Two when he failed to see out the sixth furlong, coming home in eighth.

Back at a more suitable trip and up against weaker opposition off 1lb less, he has to have every chance of another success this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mission Command 3.50pm Beverley 9/4 Bet365, Paddy Power, and Betfair Sportsbook