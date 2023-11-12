Bumper Winner Has My Support

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
39
Lingfield put on a pretty decent National Hunt card this afternoon (making a change from the all-weather), and the one I like the look of most is the Toby Lawes trained Support Act – though we do have to take his fitness on trust for his first start since early April.

That was his second bumper following a second at Kempton but he absolutely ran away with it that day at Wetherby to score by 12 lengths, and if he can transfer that level of form to hurdles I can see him having a successful – and hopefully profitable -season ahead of him. 

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Support Act 1.55pm Lingfield 6/1 Paddy Power and Betfair

