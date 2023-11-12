Low Class Winners Pay Out Just The Same

One on the all-weather for our second bet and who would have thought we would be looking at a Class Six five-furlong handicap. It doesn’t look much of a race at first glance, because it isn’t, but if Fristel is at his best he has an outstanding each way chance from near to the bottom of the weights.

Last time out the four-year-old son of Holy Roman Emperor was only beaten a length when fourth at Lingfield despite being hampered, and if he gets a clear run this afternoon over a furlong shorter, he could be a bit of a handful under Billy Loughnane.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Fristel 4.15pm Wolverhampton 5/1 Bet365