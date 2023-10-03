Bumper Winner Looking Good Ahead Of Her Hurdling Debut

Sean Trivass
My first suggestion for this Thursday runs over hurdles at Warwick in what may well be a pretty informative contest. The 2.00pm is “only” a novice hurdle but there are some decent sorts in here with some solid bumper form to their names who will hopefully be led home by Olly Murphy’s Little Miss Dante.

A twice raced daughter of top sire Kayf Tara, she was second at Huntingdon on her debut in January, and followed that with a very easy win at Southwell in April. We do have to take her ability to jump on trust, but she is related to plenty of winners over hurdles and fences, and I for one will be disappointed if she fails to win this afternoon. 

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Little Miss Dante 2.00pm Warwick 13/8 Bet365

