Charlton Gelding On The Comeback Trail

Back to the Flat for our second bet when I am hoping that the Charlton’s Karakoy can bounce back to form after disappointing last time out at Kempton when he hung badly in a race best ignored (hopefully).

Prior to that the Golden Horn gelding had hacked up by three lengths at Chepstow on the turf, and assuming the yard will add a special noseband or bit to keep him on the straight and narrow, then he is overpriced at the 12/1 I am seeing as I write.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Karakoy 5.02pm Salisbury 16/1 Bet365